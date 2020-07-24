Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Tainy release collab "Un Dia (One Day)"

Republic Records

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Tainy for the Pop/Reggaeton mashup “Un Dia (One Day).”

The four released a visual for the bilingual song, featuring Spanish actress Ursula Corbero, best known for her role in the popular Netflix series Money Heist.

“One day you’ll love me again/One day you’ll love me for sure/One day you’ll wake up feelin’ how I’ve been feelin’/Baby, you’ll knock at my door,” Dua sings on the track. “One day you’ll realize I’m more than your lover/I’m more than your lover, I’m your friend.”

If the new song isn’t caliente enough for you, Dua also participated in the latest episode of the web series Hot Ones, where she answers questions about her life and career while eating progressively hotter chicken wings.

Dua barely breaks a sweat during the spicy challenge, discussing everything from her Kosovo roots to her fashion sense, and even showing off her impressive spelling skills.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





