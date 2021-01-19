Dua Lipa explains why she will never announce anything major using emojis

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa admits she’s still kicking herself for accidentally starting a pregnancy rumor a week ago.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the “Levitating” singer opened up about the emoji faux pas that convinced some of her 59 million followers that she had a bun in the oven.

The photo in question, posted January 5, was a candid snap of Lipa walking in a green and plaid cut out mini dress — but it was what she put in the caption that stole all the attention.

“I like finding little random emojis, I put like a little baby bottle, little angel, some sparkles, random… I really didn’t think this through and I posted it and then I look at the comments,” the 25-year-old singer winced, recalling all the comments asking if she was pregnant.

“I look at the picture and I look at the comment, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, look at the comment, I’m like, surely I don’t look pregnant,” she furthered. “I’m like ‘Oh, my god these emojis have come to bite me in the [butt]… or the stomach!'”

The two-time Grammy Award-winner confessed she “deleted the caption but wasn’t smart enough to take it off my Twitter,” earning a chuckle from host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Just to clear it up, I’m not pregnant,” Lipa, 25, insisted before vowing to never announce anything major using emojis because “then I’d be the boy who cried wolf.”

Lipa also shared more about her Albanian heritage, confessing that she is “quite superstitious.”

She revealed several things she’ll never do, such as take out the trash at night or wash clothes on a Friday.

Lipa also revealed Albanians wear their underwear inside out during special events “so that the evil eye doesn’t get you.”