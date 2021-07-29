Dua Lipa gives ‘Bridgerton’ vibes in video for Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor”

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Dua Lipa goes full Bridgerton in the new video for Pop Smoke’s posthumous track, “Demeanor.”

The clip takes place during a party in a castle and as Pop’s rap kicks in, we see a glowing chair with his spirit-like image and a dove perched on top. He also appears in a moving oil painting, sitting on a throne surrounded by doves.

Dua then makes her grand entrance in an off-the-shoulder corseted gown and performs some choreo with her regal back-up dancers.

“Thank you to the team and Pop’s family for having me on this song,” Dua wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my friends for making this video with me.”

“Demeanor” appears on Pop’s second posthumous album, Faith, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed on Feb. 19, 2020, after being shot during a home-invasion robbery in Los Angeles at age 20.

