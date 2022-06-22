Dua Lipa hangs with Post Malone & performs at exclusive Spotify bash on the French Riviera

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Dua Lipa took a break from her current tour to make the scene on the French Riviera during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which is going on right now.

Rocking a lime green mini dress, the “Levitating” star headlined a Spotify party Tuesday night, playing for a packed house in 90-degree weather. The New York Post reports that the show was the event of the evening, with people turned away at the door long before the music began.

According to the Post, Dua and her 10 dancers to the stage about a half-hour after midnight and performed an hour-long set that included “Don’t Start Now” and her Elton John duet, “Cold Heart.” She posted footage of herself performing “Levitating” on her Instagram Story.

One of the attendees was Post Malone, who’s set to headline his own Spotify party on Wednesday night. Dua posted several pics of herself and songwriter Billy Walsh hanging out and hugging the “Circles” star, who showed off his cowboy boots and his jeweled grill. Walsh posted more footage of Dua’s performance on his Instagram Story.

Dua’s next concert is Thursday night in Helsinki, Finland.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.