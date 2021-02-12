Dua Lipa is moving on with her new single "We're Good"

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa is moving on — or at least that’s the premise of her latest single “We’re Good.”

The English singer and songwriter dropped the new track on Friday, with a music video to match.

The record, set to a mellow beat, is essentially the dialogue of Dua facing the inevitable and breaking up with someone.

“I think it’s pretty plain and simple. We gave it all we could. It’s time I wave goodbye from the window. Let’s end this like we should and say we’re good,” she sings in the pre-chorus.

The visuals, on the other hand, are reminiscent of the Titanic, perhaps a metaphor for the sinking relationship that’s being sung about in the song.

“We’re Good” is the lead single off of the Moonlight Edition of Dua’s sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, which was also realesed on Friday. This new version includes all of the songs from the original album, with the addition of three new tracks — “We’re Good,” “If It Ain’t Me” and “That Kind of Woman.”