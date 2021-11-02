Dua Lipa launches limited-edition Christmas merch collection

Merch Traffic

Dua Lipa may not be releasing a Christmas album — yet — but she has another way for her fans to get into the holiday spirit this year.

The singer has launched a line of limited-edition Christmas merch, including holiday-themed sweatshirts and sweatpants, beanies, ornaments, stockings, Christmas cards, wrapping paper and a mug. The illustrations featured on the merch are original works by South Korean illustrator and animator Seoyoung.

“santaaa babyyyy my first xmas merch collection is here!!!” Dua wrote on social media. “Get everything you need for the cosiest holiday yet! Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, from beanies and hoodies to wrapping paper, I GOT YOU! it’s never too early!”

The holiday collection is available on Dua’s official online store now. Prices range from $15 to $85.

