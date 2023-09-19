Dua Lipa selects acclaimed 1967 novel for her next book club pick: “It’s irresistible”

Harper Perennial Modern Classics

To date, the books that Dua Lipa has selected for her Service95 Book Club have been somewhat recent books written by living authors. But her October selection is a bit different: It’s a novel written more than 50 years ago that’s considered one of the greatest books of all time.

The book is One Hundred Years of Solitude by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, who died in 2014. Written in the magical realist style, the book tells the story of seven generations of the Buendía family, living in the fictional town of Macondo.

“This incredible novel put me under a spell,” Dua wrote on Instagram. “I was captivated by the fantastical elements that live alongside reality and loved how time loops and sways in the fictional town of Macondo.”

While she admits to getting a bit confused by all the characters, Dua noted, “Getting lost and succumbing to the mastery of Gabriel García Márquez’s storytelling is all part of the joy of this epic tale. Along the way, I found myself reflecting on love and war, familial bonds, the consequences of modernity and of course, the many meanings of solitude. It’s irresistible.”

As part of the book club content, fans will get a travel guide to Colombia, as well as an interview with García Márquez’s son Rodrigo García.

