Dua Lipa sued for allegedly stealing “Levitating” from reggae band

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A new lawsuit is accusing Dua Lipa of stealing her hit song “Levitating.”

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System is suing the British pop star for copyright infringement. They claim the uber successful song was ripped off from their lesser-known 2017 track “Live Your Life.”

Others, including Dua’s label Warner Records, are also included in the suit, in which Artikal claims that those working with Dua heard “Live Your Life” and then proceeded to make a dupe.

As noted by TMZ, “the two songs do sound awfully similar, especially the chorus,” and although they have “different lyrics, obviously, the beat comes across as damn near the same.”

“Levitating” was released in October 2020 and is from her second studio album Future Nostalgia, which was released that same year. The track peaked at number two and spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running top 10 song by a female artist on the chart.

Artikal is asking for profits made from “Levitating” as well as damages.

