Dua Lipa sued for posting pic of herself on Instagram

Dua Lipa is the latest artist to be sued for posting a paparazzi photo of herself on her Instagram feed.

Billboard reports that Dua is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly posting the picture, which is owned by Integral Images, on Insta on February of 2019, without permission. The picture in question shows Dua at an airport while wearing a big hat.

Why is this a big deal? Because, as the company notes, Dua uses her Instagram account to “accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase [her] content,” which means that “[Dua] profits from these activities.” That’s why Integral Images is seeking $150,000 in damages, or actual damages based on money Dua due to the posting, whichever is a bigger number.

Integral also wants legal and attorney’s fees, as well as an order preventing Dua from “further acts of infringement.”

Other stars who’ve been sued for posting paparazzi photos of themselves on social media include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.

