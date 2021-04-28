Dua Lipa, The Weeknd among finalists for Top Hot 100 Artist award at BBMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images

Dua Lipa and The Weeknd are among the finalists announced in the Top Hot 100 Artist category for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The finalists were revealed Wednesday on NBC’s Today show. Dua and The Weeknd will be competing against hip hop artists DaBaby, Drake and the late Pop Smoke for the award. Both Dua and Weeknd have had a string of hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the past year, including Weeknd’s record-breaking “Blinding Lights.”

The finalists in all categories will be announced in a streaming event, Billboard Music Awards – The List Live, which will take place across the various social platforms of Billboard, E! News and NBC Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

