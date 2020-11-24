Dua Lipa to welcome Kylie Minogue, Bad Bunny & J Balvin to her 'Studio 2054' special

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa‘s livestream event Studio 2054 is taking place on Friday, and the star has announced some special guests who’ll be joining her for the fun.

Australian-born U.K. pop icon Kylie Minogue is one of the artists; Dua announced the news on her socials, writing, “QUEEN KYLIE IS JOINING ME FOR STUDIO 2054!!!! THIS IS GONNA BE A WILD RIDEEEEEE!!!”

While her fame in the U.K. approaches Madonna-like proportions, Kylie’s best-known in the U.S. for hits like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “The Loco-Motion,” as well as a string of songs that topped the U.S. dance charts, including “All the Lovers,” “Timebomb” and “Get Outta My Way.”

In addition, Dua will perform her #1 Latin hit “Un Dia (One Day)” during the event with the artists with whom she recorded it: Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Tainy. It’s not clear if Bad Bunny will be there in person, since he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

There may be future guest stars announced as well, considering all the collaborations Dua has done lately, from her duet with Miley Cyrus on “Prisoner,” to her remix of “Levitating,” with DaBaby, to the tracks she did on her Club Future Nostalgia project with Madonna, Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani.

Studio 2054 is going down November 27. The ticketed event will feature Dua singing and dancing her way through multiple sets, including clubs, raves, dressing rooms, roller discos, TV sets and more.

In related news, you can watch Dua’s AMA performance of “Levitating” on the American Music Awards now on YouTube. The performance, filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall, featured Dua literally appearing to “levitate” right up to the ceiling.





