Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah discuss comedy and resilience in new episode of ﻿’At Your Service’

Dua Lipa accidentally sparked rumors she was dating comedian Trevor Noah when the two were caught having dinner together. Turns out, she had invited him to be her guest on her At Your Service podcast — and we finally know what the two discussed.

For the record, the rumors of a potential romance were quickly squashed with sources insisting they’re just friends.

Still, the podcast showed the two are fond of each other. Noah praised Dua and told her, “I said to my friend one day, ‘Every time I see Dua Lipa, it’s at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well.'”

Formalities aside, the two bonded over Noah’s book, Born a Crime, which chronicles the comedian’s beginnings growing up in apartheid South Africa. That led to them discussing the sacrifices their parents made in order to give them better lives.

Noah also addressed his forthcoming exit from ﻿The Daily Show﻿. He said his time on the show has been “a hell of a ride,” but he’s ready to move on to bigger challenges.

As for what those could possibly be, he kept his cards close to his chest.

