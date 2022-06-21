Dua Lipa’s got a “full and happy heart” as her hometown festival returns to Kosovo in August

The Sunny Hill Festival, founded by Dua Lipa and her dad in her hometown of Kosovo, had been sidelined for several years by the pandemic, but it’s returning this year…after some drama that’s made headlines.

According to Balkan Insight, the issue centered on the fact that The Sunny Hill Foundation, which organizes the festival, wanted to lease a bunch of land from the government for 99 years, so there will always be a dedicated spot where the event can take place.

But when the government held up the approval of the lease, the company — led by Dua’s dad Dukagjin Lipa — announced they would instead hold the festival in Tirana, in the neighboring country of Albania.

The Kosovo government wasn’t exactly happy with this development, though, and now, they’ve declared that the festival will indeed go ahead in the country this year, as “the issue of long-term land use” is “discussed for a while until a lasting solution is found.”

But so as not to leave Albania hanging, there will now be two festivals with two different lineups: one in Pristina, Kosovo in early August and one in Tirana, Albania in late August.

On Instagram, Dua wrote, “With a full and happy heart i’m proud to say it has been decided that our festival @sunnyhillfestival will continue at its home base…on 4, 5, 6, 7th of August in Prishtina, Kosovo and we will now also be doing 26, 27, 28th of August in Tirana, Albania.”

She added, “We look forward to seeing you all there! More line up to be revealed soon… With love x Dua.”

