Duh! Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” certified Diamond

Billie Eilish is officially Diamond-certified.

Her hit single “bad guy” has hit the 10 million units mark, making it the first release of her career to reach the RIAA milestone.

In an Instagram post, a disbelieving Eilish writes, “‘bad guy’ went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????”

“Forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man,” she adds. “Love you guys so much [it’s] stupid.”

Eilish also tagged her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, in the post.

“bad guy” appears on Eilish’s 2019 debut album, ﻿WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?﻿ It’s her first, and so far only, #1 hit on the ﻿Billboard﻿ Hot 100.

