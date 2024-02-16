During GUTS tour, sink your teeth into Olivia Rodrigo’s signature Crumbl cookie

Disney/Randy Holmes

On Olivia Rodrigo‘s upcoming GUTS World Tour, fans will learn that that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Or, rather, that’s the way the Crumbl Cookies.

Olivia has teamed up with Crumbl brand cookies to create a signature treat that will be available in the brand’s stores across North America during the tour. Crumbl stores near each stop on the tour will carry the cookie for a week leading up to the shows.

The cookie is purple, in keeping with the aesthetic of GUTS. Specifically, it’s two purple-colored vanilla cookies with a layer of vanilla buttercream and triple berry jam in the middle. It’s rolled in sprinkles and topped with a star-shaped cutout. Olivia has posted a photo of herself holding one of the oversize cookies, and it’s as big as her hand.

The cookie first goes on sale February 19 in stores in and around Palm Desert, California, leading up to the first show in the tour, which is February 23.

As part of the deal, you can win a chance to see Olivia’s show in Salt Lake City on July 31 and an autographed box of cookies. Visit Crumble Cookies’ Instagram or go to gutsgiveaway.crumbl.com/ to find out how to enter.

