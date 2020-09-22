Dynamite! BTS to take over 'The Tonight Show' for an entire week

Army, set your DVRs. Starting on Monday, BTS is set to take over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for an entire week.

BTS Week will feature the K-Pop superstars doing a different performance every night — including one of their number-one hit, “Dynamite” — plus comedy bits. They’ll also sit for a virtual interview with Jimmy.

“We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable,” Fallon says in a statement.

“Last time we had them on we took over [New York City’s] Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what’s better than one night with BTS? A full week!”

When the group made that Grand Central appearance back in February, it became the most social episode in Tonight Show history, so get ready for that record to fall.

By Andrea Dresdale

