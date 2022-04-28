Ed Sheeran announces “2step” remix with Ukrainian band Antytila

John Phillips/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

The Ukrainian band that reached out to Ed Sheeran to perform at last month’s Concert for Ukraine will now be collaborating with the British singer on an all new remix of “2step.”

The band Antytila is currently fighting the Russian invasion of their country, which started February 24, and previously offered to perform live from the front lines during last month’s charity concert. While they ultimately did not perform, Ed is giving them a new opportunity to have their voices heard.

“Over the next few weeks there’s going to be some incredible versions of ‘2step’ dropping featuring artists from all over the globe,” Ed announced via his Instagram story on Thursday. “Starting with Ukraine’s @antytila_official.”

Antytila has since teased a clip of the forthcoming track — which features all-new lyrics they sing in Ukrainian — confirming that it will arrive on May 2.

Although Antytila wasn’t able to perform with Ed at Concert for Ukraine, the “Shivers” singer had reached out to them on TikTok. “I love you. I stand with you,” he said in the video. “I’m sending you lots of love.”

As previously reported, the music video for Ed’s “2step” was filmed in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv prior to Russia’s invasion, which has now reduced portions of the capital to rubble. The Grammy winner is donating the song’s YouTube streaming royalties to DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which funds ongoing humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

