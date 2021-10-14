Ed Sheeran asks fans to help Elton John knock him out of #1 on the British charts

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

How often do you hear of an artist asking fans not to stream his song, and stream his rival’s song instead? Well, that’s just the kind of guy Ed Sheeran is.

Ed’s hit “Shivers” has been number one on the British singles chart for several weeks now and Ed himself has been number one for some 15 weeks straight, thanks to his previous single “Bad Habits.” But right behind him this week are Elton John and Dua Lipa, with their mashup remix “Cold Heart.”

The prediction is that “Cold Heart” will overtake “Shivers” — and Ed is the one who wants to see that happen the most.

“@eltonjohn is so close to knocking me off the #1 spot in the U.K.,” Ed writes on Instagram. “It will be his first number one in almost twenty years and I really want it to happen. Please go buy/stream/download Cold Heart with@dualipa now.”

He continues, “15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all. Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?”

Of course, Ed and Elton are close friends; in fact, Ed used to be managed by Elton’s company, Rocket Management. The two are also coming out with a joint Christmas single soon that will no doubt put them both on top of the British charts, so it’s not like Ed has that much to lose by promoting Elton’s song over his.

