Ed Sheeran assists Courteney Cox in recreating “the lift” from ‘Dirty Dancing’

While some girls can only dream of being lifted up like in that iconic Dirty Dancing scene, Courteney Cox‘s dream came close to being a reality with a little help from her friend Ed Sheeran.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared a video of her cuddling with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid on the couch while watching the 1987 flick. As Cox watches the moment Patrick Swayze lifts Jennifer Grey, she turns to McDaid and mentions how much she loves that part.

She also asks if they can try to recreate “the lift,” and the two take to their backyard to give it a try.

The moment is assisted by director Jason Koenig and Ed, who help carry Cox across the yard and toward McDaid.

But, it appears the roles are reversed and the Snow Patrol rocker launches toward Cox.

The moment then comically cuts to an ambulance racing down the road.

“It’s ok we’re professionals,” the actress captioned the post.

Ed and Courteney are longtime friends and have posted other hilarious videos to the delight of their fans. Past videos include them recreating “the routine” from Friends — the dance number David Schwimmer‘s Ross and Cox’s Monica performed to earn a spot on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Another video saw them teaming up with Elton John and Brandi Carlile to pay tribute to Cox’s Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow.

They recreated the infamous misheard lyrics Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay sings to Sir Elton’s “Tiny Dancer,” in which she changed the lyrics to actor Tony Danza.

