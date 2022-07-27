Ed Sheeran becomes the first artist to have over 100 million followers on Spotify

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ed Sheeran is currently winning the race for the most popular artist on Spotify. The “Bad Habits” singer is now the first artist to hit 100 million followers on the platform.

Ed celebrated the fun news on Twitter, where he shared a hilarious video of him palling around his recent concert while wearing a white tee shirt that reads in all capital letters, “Ask me about my 100 million Spotify followers.”

The Grammy winner is undoubtedly proud of his latest milestone and narrates in the hilarious video, “So I just hit 100 million followers on Spotify and Spotify has sent me this tee shirt. So I’m going to walk around the stadium and ask people to ask me about my 100 million followers because they’re all going to be so excited for me!”

Ed films himself as he runs around backstage, greeting various people in hopes of being asked about his Spotify win. Despite all the chest puffing and physical gesturing, no one plays along and that causes the redhead to stalk away in defeat.

Eventually, Ed approaches singer Maisie Peters, who does seem genuinely interested in his latest achievement. She gives him a round of applause and exclaims, “Aw, well done, Ed Sheeran! Woo!” The two then share a hug.

The video ends with another person asking Ed about his tee shirt, to which the “Shivers” singer quips, “You’re not meant to ask!”

“Absolutely mental,” the video caption reads. “What an achievement Ed. Congrats!”

Ed is currently on his Mathematics Tour in support of his latest album, = (Equals). He is set to take over Paris on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.