Ed Sheeran dresses like Elton John to promote new single

Last week, both Ed Sheeran and his pal Elton John told the media that Elton had criticized Ed’s utter lack of fashion sense, and helped hook him up with some decent threads. Well, Ed’s come up with an outfit that Elton can’t possibly criticize — because it’s one of his signature looks.

On Instagram, Ed posted a photo of himself dressed like mid-’70s Elton John, complete with huge pink crystal-studded glasses, sequined trousers, a fringed silver leather jacket, sparkly black-and-gold shoes, and a huge feathered collar.

“My brand new single Shivers is out friday,” Ed captioned the pic. “I glammed up for the occasion.”

In a second photo, Ed is wearing a suit and sitting on a colorful couch, looking utterly dejected. Behind him is a parrot sitting on a branch. The caption on that pic reads, “The moment you realize your last single has been number one for 10 weeks and there’s now a lot of pressure on the next one not to flop.”

The photo appears to be a still from the “Shivers” video, as Ed goes on to note, “Shivers out friday, presave it, I rented a parrot for the video, don’t let that be a waste.”

“Bad Habits,” the first single from Ed’s upcoming album, = (Equals), has topped the charts for 10 weeks in his native U.K.

