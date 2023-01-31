Ed Sheeran explains social media absence, apologizes for past “boring” content

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

Ed Sheeran made his grand return to social media after wiping his Instagram account clean and going on hiatus in November. To mark his comeback, the singer explained why he needed a fresh start.

“I realize that I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fanbase online over the past couple of years,” the singer explained in a video of him walking outside. He also noted, “The things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. I’m sorry, it’s my fault.”

“The reason why I’m making this video is, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life, so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not,” Ed explained, adding he knows the confession may sound weird and that’s why he made the video.

The singer assured fans “things are looking up” and that he’s back on social media. He teased he might start posting weird things on his socials, but it appeared he lost his train of thought after making that statement.

“I made this video like 50 f***ing times,” he quipped. “I’m not making another one!”

Ed captioned the mysterious update, “Back in the bitz.”

The singer is readying his next studio album, rumored to be titled Minus (stylized as “-“), and is gearing up for his North American tour, which launches in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.