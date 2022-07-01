Ed Sheeran helps open new music center by raffling off his guitar

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Ruth Strauss Foundation

A new music center is open in Suffolk, England, thanks to Ed Sheeran‘s generosity.

BBC reports the “Bad Habits” singer raffled off one of his guitars, and the funds were enough to help open the SRH Music Ark at a primary school in his hometown. The guitar helped raise £52,765, which is roughly $63,000, for the charity auction.

The Grammy winner had the acoustic guitar specially designed for the fundraiser and worked with Northern Ireland instrument maker ﻿George Lowden. Ed had an equals sign etched into the piece’s fretboard inlays in honor of his new album =. Ed then promised to sign the guitar for whoever won it at the raffle.

A local hospital worker named ﻿Kellie Myers﻿ took home the guitar and said her two teenage sons, ﻿﻿14-year-old ﻿Harry﻿ and ﻿﻿13-year-old ﻿Jacob﻿ are thrilled to bits — especially since the “Shivers” singer wrote on it, “Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!”

The center will now open at Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School in Framlingham; the school’s students are thankful for Ed’s good deed. The elementary schoolers say their new center is a “beautiful place.”

One youngster told BBC, “It’s such a privilege to have our own music space for our school and there’s many thanks for Ed Sheeran and all his team.”

Head teacher Helen Picton ﻿adds the center was made in mind for each and every student. “We have a music pod that is open to all to our neurodivergent children, we have a disabled toilet so we can have disabled facilities for the children,” she explained. “Music is the heart of our school and to actually have this wonderful resource here is a very emotional thing.”

