Ed Sheeran hilariously admits he was unable to smoke weed with The Game: “I had to go home”

Ed Sheeran is many things — a father, Grammy-winning singer, actor and even a “super busker” — but there is one thing he apparently isn’t: a smoker. And no, that doesn’t mean cigarettes.

Speaking to Australia’s Nova radio, Ed explained how partying with rapper ﻿The Game ﻿in 2013 showed him that he would made a very bad pothead.

“I remember I was in the studio once in, like 2013. I was doing some records with The Game and he took me to Compton… And we were in studio and we probably made like 13, 14 songs,” Ed recalled.

A few of the rapper’s friends came to the studio as the session was winding down and, says Ed, “It starts being a bit of a party.”

The “Shivers” singer said he decided to hang — cracking, “When in Rome!” — but reveals that probably wasn’t one of his best decisions. “I took a tiny, tiny, tiny puff on something and I was out,” he laughed. “I had to go home. I don’t really do that at all.”

Ed recently announced he is coming to Australia and New Zealand as part of his upcoming tour to promote his latest album, = (Equals), and said he is crossing his fingers he gets to do it.

“I got the final plans for it the last day of the Divide tour, and they’ve been building for three years,” he explained. “It’s a big financial risk. I hope that there’s not another pandemic, touch wood.”

