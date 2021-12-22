Ed Sheeran plans on retiring from large tours after 2022

ABC

As Ed Sheeran looks ahead to family life, he says massive, worldwide tours are not part of his picture for much longer.

Speaking to the Teach Me a Lesson podcast recently, the “Shivers” singer explained, “I would hate to get to 20 years’ time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I’d chosen work over them.” Ed said he fears missing birthdays or important family moments because he has to “play another stadium.”

Because of those concerns, the Grammy winner admitted, “I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.”

As for what his modified touring schedule would look like in the future, Ed mused over two options: “Six weeks in summer or six weeks in the winter.” He did stress that six weeks was the most he’d be willing to spend apart from his family.

“I want to put as much time into my kids as possible,” the British singer maintained, adding that it’s his firm belief that “life is about passing things on to the next generation.”

The “Bad Habits” singer kicks off his Mathematics Tour in April 2022 and will play for 27 dates across England and Europe before wrapping in September.

Ed is married to Cherry Seaborn and the two share a one-year-old daughter, Lyra. The singer previously revealed he would love to have more kids, but has yet to reveal when he’ll be welcoming a fourth member to his growing family.

Ed also gave fans a special Christmas present on Thursday by releasing a special a capella version of his 2020 hit, “Afterglow,” in which he sings in a church alongside eight backup singers.

