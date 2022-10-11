Ed Sheeran pranked Sam Smith with NSFW statue

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Ed Sheeran is known for sending suggestive gifts to his fellow artists from time to time, and his recent offering to Sam Smith is right on brand.

Ed made headlines last year for sending Elton John a large phallus statue made of marble. He’s also pranked Friends star Courteney Cox ﻿by buying her a S&M gear gimp mask.

Sam was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and they revealed that it was their turn to be pranked by the redhead. Turns out Sam received a similar gift to that of Elton John.

“It’s a six-foot-two marble penis… It’s two tons and I’m gonna have to get it craned into my house,” Sam explained, calling his new decorative artwork “wild.” They also admitted they “thought it was a joke” at first.

Leave it to Sam to get creative with turning a joke into a opportunity. “I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do,” they joked.

Sam also noted their gift from Ed isn’t all that unique. “He gives people concrete penises. Yeah. I’m not the first,” they said.

Kelly joked that she “kinda” wants to be the next singer Ed sends a NSFW statue. We’ll see what Ed will do now that Kelly technically asked for one.

