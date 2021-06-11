Ed Sheeran returns: New single “Bad Habits” out June 25

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran is back! The singer announced Friday that his new single, “Bad Habits,” is dropping June 25.

He also unveiled the single’s artwork, which features him as a vampire sporting fangs and glittery black eyes.

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits,’” Ed says in a statement. “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

On the same day the song drops, Ed will be performing live from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road football stadium in Suffolk, England for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show. The set will stream globally on TikTok starting at 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST and will include Ed’s first-ever live performance of “Bad Habits.”

“Bad Habits” will be Ed’s first official release since 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project. It’s available to pre-save now.

