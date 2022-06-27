Ed Sheeran says Sam Smith gave him “pure goosebumps” during their performance at Wembley Stadium

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran let his fans know he is a major fan of Sam Smith, whom he invited on stage to perform during his takeover of England’s legendary Wembley Stadium.

Ed is performing two weekend sets at the London venue and invited the “Dancing with a Stranger” singer to guest with him on his second night. The Grammy winner shared a sweet video of them hanging out and captioned it, “The incredible @samsmith guesting last night to a sold out Wembley. Got pure goosebumps for it, just so wonderful.”

Sam reposted the video and expressed on their Instagram, “Forever grateful for your support and friendship Ed. Hearing Wembley sing ‘stay with me’ last night is a sound I will never forget. Took me to the moon. Thank you. What a show, what a guy.”

The duo performed Sam’s 2014 breakout hit, “Stay With Me,” which Ed explained in the video, “We first performed this song eight years ago, which is mad!” The clip also shows the “Shivers” singer admiring Sam’s vocal prowess, dancing on stage and inviting the audience to join in on their duet.

After the show, Ed dubbed their set “pure enjoyment” and said the night’s audience was “the best crowds in London, ever.”

The video also highlighted the multiple hugs the two shared during the event. “I love you,” the redhead told Sam during an embrace before they took the stage. Sam responded, “I love you more!”

Ed is next set to take over Wembley on June 29 and 30.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.