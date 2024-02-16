Ed Sheeran seemingly responds to Rod Stewart

ABC/Paula Lobo

Rod Stewart recently made headlines for saying in an interview that he’s unfamiliar with Ed Sheeran‘s work. Now, Ed has seemingly responded to the dig.

In an interview with The Times, Rod was asked to name an artist who he feels is making “timeless” songs, like Rod’s classic “Maggie May.” He declared that he was a fan of “Whatshisname … he’s British, really talented and his songs will be around.”

When the interviewer tried to help by suggesting that perhaps Rod meant Ed Sheeran, Rod replied, “No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs.” He then referred to Ed as “old ginger bollocks.” Turns out Rod actually meant “Budapest” singer George Ezra, but it was his comment on Ed that got all the attention.

On his Instagram Stories, Ed, who’s currently on tour of Asia, has posted a photo of Rod with a look on his face that seems to say, “Really?” He didn’t offer any further comment.

It seems unlikely that Rod doesn’t know any of Ed’s songs, since they’re pretty ubiquitous. For example, his 2017 hit “Shape of You” is one of the most successful songs of all time, both in the U.K. and the U.S., and was also a massive hit worldwide.

