Ed Sheeran sets new chart record with “Shivers”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ed Sheeran‘s set another chart record thanks to his latest hit, “Shivers.”

The song has topped Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart, becoming his seventh one to do so. That makes him the solo male artist with the most number ones on this chart, which has been around for 25 years. The record was previously held by Shawn Mendes, who had six.

The only other artists who’ve had more number ones on the chart than Ed are a band and three women: Maroon 5 is tops, with 15, followed by Pink with 10 and Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, with eight each.

Shawn, meanwhile, is now tied with Adele, whose latest hit “Easy on Me” was her sixth chart-topper on Adult Pop Airplay.

So far, each of Ed’s last three solo studio albums have spun off two Adult Pop Airplay chart-toppers. X (multiply) gave us “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph,” while ÷ (Divide) gave us “Shape of You” and “Perfect.” Ed’s current album, = (Equals), includes “Shivers” and “Bad Habits.”

As for Ed’s seventh, it’s “I Don’t Care,” his duet with Justin Bieber from his 2019 album No.6 Collaborations Project.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.