Ed Sheeran sets week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran is moving in with James Corden for a week.

Starting this Monday, June 28, Ed will have a week-long residency on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. According to a CBS press release, the residency, which will run through Thursday, July 1, will feature the TV debut of Ed’s new single “Bad Habits,” performances of his past hits, comedy segments and an interview.

The singer has posted yet another tease of the “Bad Habits” video, which gives us a good chunk of the song’s chorus along with visuals of Ed in his pink-suited vampire outfit. “Excited for you to watch this one,” he captioned the clip.

In addition, Ed’s posted a video of himself playing the song on acoustic guitar.

“Bad Habits” and its music video arrive June 25. No word on when a new album will follow.

