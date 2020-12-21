Ed Sheeran surprises fans with new track, "Afterglow"

The new dad has surprised fans with a brand-new, surprise track called “Afterglow,” along with a one-take performance video and original artwork.

In a statement, Ed says, “Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

Ed’s on an extended break while he and wife Cherry enjoy their baby daughter, Lyra.

By Andrea Dresdale

