Ed Sheeran teams with Bring Me the Horizon to give “Bad Habits” an alternative twist

Ed Sheeran, with help from British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, breathed new life into his summer smash “Bad Habits,” which you can listen to now.

For those wondering how the two forces came together, you can credit this year’s Brit Awards, the U.K.’s version of the Grammys, when BMTH unveiled a heavy spin on “Bad Habits.” Ed, and his fans, enjoyed the alternative take so much, the singer teamed with Horizon frontman Oli Sykes to create an official studio version.

This new, revamped take on “Bad Habits” replaces all the pop elements with a high-octane rush of drums, electric guitars and haunting backup vocals.

When asked about the unexpected collab, Oli said in a statement, “From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the BRITS with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental.” He added, “But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”

You can download the studio version of Bring Me the Sheerizon’s “Bad Habits” now via digital outlets.

