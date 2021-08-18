Ed Sheeran teases “big news” is coming Thursday

Dan Martensen

Set your alarms: Ed Sheeran’s got an announcement coming. The singer teased on Instagram that he’ll be revealing “big news” on Thursday.

He posted a photo of a butterfly in a cocoon against a red backdrop splattered with black paint, captioning it, “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news.”

The timing of the announcement works out to 9 a.m. ET.

Ed released his single “Bad Habits” in June, but has yet to announce details about his upcoming fifth studio album.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.