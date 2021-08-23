Ed Sheeran teases his rerecorded song for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a little taste of his contribution to pal Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of Red.

On Instagram Monday, Ed shared a snippet of himself rerecording his part for their duet “Everything Has Changed.” In the caption, he did his part to help spread the word that the vinyl for Red (Taylor’s Version) is up for pre-order today and the album is available to pre-save on streaming platforms.

“Here’s a video of me rerecording my bit for a song you might know,” Ed wrote. “There’s also a brand-new song me and Taylor wrote the first day we met called ‘Run’ that’s out with the new version of the record, November 19th. Enjoy guys! Was so fun reliving all of this.”

Earlier on Monday, Taylor announced the vinyl pre-order news by officially joining TikTok.

Meanwhile, Ed announced last week that his new album, = [Equals], will be out October 29.

