Ed Sheeran’s collaborative album with J Balvin is coming in 2024, says Balvin

Last year, Ed Sheeran and Latin superstar J Balvin teamed up to release two singles and teased that more music was coming. Now, J Balvin has announced that we can expect an entire joint album from the two artists.

Speaking to Nylon, Balvin — probably best known to pop fans for his feature on the #1 hit “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny — says he hopes the collaborative album will be released in 2024.

“It came about in an organic, natural way,” he says of the collab with Ed. “We met; we had coffee; we’d run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel.”

He adds, “That’s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about, because it’s like merging two worlds.”

The 2022 singles — and their respective videos — were “Sigue,” an upbeat, reggaeton dance song, and “Forever My Love,” a ballad.

Ed previously explained that he and Balvin first met at a New York City gym in 2021. He wrote, “It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognized his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi.”

“We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea,” Ed continued. “Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop.”

