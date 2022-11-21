Ed Sheeran’s documentary ‘Full Circle’ ﻿to make world premiere this week in Australia

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The trailer for Ed Sheeran‘s documentary Full Circle is out now, and fans don’t have to wait too long to watch it.

The trailer for Ed Sheeran: Full Circle premiered Saturday and revealed the documentary is a deep dive into his Mathematics World Tour. This particular offering delves into the efforts behind his sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The intimate film explores how Ed concocted his unique and ambitious stage, the team that brought his vision to life as well as all the emotional highs and lows that came with the five sold-out concerts. It also looks into the pressure Ed faced to outdo his 2019 Divide Tour, which became one of the highest grossing tours of all time.

Full Circle notes Ed’s immersive Mathematics Tour has since become “one of the most ambitious tours of all time” in terms of execution and innovation.

“I really pulled out every single stop,” the singer says to the camera.

The official synopsis reads, “In this World Premiere television event, we get up close and personal with one of the world’s biggest stars. With full access backstage and onstage, we watch as Ed and his team pull off a truly ambitious, immersive experience and deliver a performance of a lifetime.”

Ed Sheeran: Full Circle premieres Thursday, November 24, on Australia’s Channel 9 after the ARIAs, which is the Australian version of the Grammy Awards.

It is currently unknown if the documentary will air anywhere else.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.