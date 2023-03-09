Ellie Goulding announces new concert special ‘Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens’

Michael Muller / Amazon Freevee

Ellie Goulding revealed she did more than advocate for conservation at West Sussex’s Wakehurst Kew Gardens last month — she performed a secret concert, which fans will soon be able to watch.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the singer announced her concert special Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens will premiere on Amazon Freevee on March 31. The special was directed by ﻿Liz Clare﻿, who previously helmed An Audience with Adele.

The singer described on Instagram how meaningful it was to perform at the botanical gardens, said to be the world’s largest and most diverse. She said she was honored to “perform exclusive songs from my new album Higher than Heaven among the giant succulents and lily pads.”

She added, “I can’t wait for you to share this magical experience.”

In addition to singing some new songs and fan-favorite hits, Ellie will provide an in-depth conversation about her new album, life as a mom and the importance of conservation.

Ellie previously spoke about her visit to the gardens on Instagram and stressed the importance of its Millennium Seed Bank, which is home to over 2.4 billion seeds from across the globe. According to the bank’s official website, its purpose is to preserve the billions of seeds for the future.

She had warned in her post, “We are experiencing the rapid extinction of plant diversity, faster than any other time in the past.”

The upcoming concert special will lead up to the release of Ellie’s new studio album, Higher Than Heaven, which arrives April 7.

