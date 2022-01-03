Ellie Goulding gets candid about struggle with anxiety

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Ellie Goulding is opening up about her battle with anxiety.

Over the weekend, the singer detailed her struggles in an emotional Instagram post.

“This past year has been the very best of my life,” she wrote. “But this year has also been the hardest of my life.”

The “Still Falling for You” singer, who performed for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in December and gave birth to her son, Arthur, last year, said she’s had many unforgettable moments in 2021, but anxiety has also played a big role in her life.

“I’ve struggled daily, nightly, hourly, with a kind of panic I didn’t even know existed,” Ellie wrote. “While the moments of being on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I have been struggling.”

As 2021 came to a close, Goulding said she wanted to share her experience with her followers and explain why she didn’t respond to many of them when they asked her via social media how she was doing. Ellie went on to say that she’s been “scared to admit” that she hasn’t been feeling well.

“I feel like something is broken inside — something that has been echoed deeply by the few I have opened up to,” she said. “This is something so so many people have gone through, you may be going through right now, or might go through in the future — and I just wanted to say, and I have to remind myself all the time, that it’s not just you, it’s not just me. Crippled by anxiety.”

The singer hopes that by sharing her story, others going through the same thing might also find the courage to talk through those feelings.

