Ellie Goulding performs for her “new friend” VP Kamala Harris in honor of Earth Day

Courtesy The White House

In addition to being a pop star, Ellie Goulding is an environmental activist — and in honor of Earth Day, she got to perform in Washington, D.C., for an audience that included Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ellie performed for a group of environmentalists at the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., and sang “Love Me Like You Do,” “Lights” and “Burn.” The event itself was organized to mark the action the Biden administration has taken to fight climate change.

In a statement, Ellie called the performance a “tremendous honor” and said she was representing “my young fans all around the world desperate for leaders to act decisively for their future.”

Over the weekend, Ellie posted a lengthy essay about Earth Day, noting, “This Earth is EVERYTHING … but we’ve totally trashed it and now we’re playing a v dangerous game … My eco-activism is about saying ‘stop’… look at what we’ve got?! We’re not separate from nature, we’re part of it. We are nature. That’s it.”

About her White House visit, Ellie wrote that Harris’ “focus and enthusiasm for a green future and global solutions is amazing,” but added, “Why is it so rare? Why are there so few leaders willing to represent our right to a liveable planet? We deserve so much more!”

She concluded by writing, “The prize when we act is HUGE … You invest in nature and young people, and they will pay you tenfold, a hundredfold. We know this. So why not do it? … Let’s make every single day earth day and tell those who represent you that that is their job too.”

