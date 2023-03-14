Ellie Goulding reveals she’s been working on a classical album

Universal Music Group

Ellie Goulding is readying the release of her new album, Higher than Heaven, out April 7, but the singer revealed she’s been working on a classical album on the side.

“I have made a classical album in the past couple of years, a few friends, we just have to finish it,” she told Apple Music 1’s ﻿Zane Lowe﻿. “I’m kind of moving towards that. I think that would be fun.”

Unfortunately, that was all the information Ellie was willing to share.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer opened up about the added pressure social media puts on artists, especially when it comes to making a big splash.

“There is a lot of waiting around for an artist to … make something viral. I would say it’s different now. You have more control, but you are also like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” she explained, adding, “There’s so many different ways of now putting your music out there.”

She also notes the way artists present themselves to fans has changed, which leads to questions like, “Am I giving away too much or am I not giving enough?”

“People are just desperate for information … They want to know you, they want to know every single thing that goes into a song. They now want to know a song before it even comes out, even gets played on the radio for the first time,” Ellie continued.

The singer added TikTok has further broken down the mystique of artists. “The videos that my label make and management make just don’t often get the same attention as me just coming home late night dancing in my kitchen,” she said. “I feel like the mysterious thing is just gone. No one can do that anymore.”

Her new song “Miracle” with Calvin Harris is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.