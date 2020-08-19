Ellie Goulding sets Amazon Live performance, releases new video for "Love I'm Given"

Ellie Goulding will perform an intimate concert Friday via Amazon Live.

In addition to a stripped-down set of songs from her new album Brightest Blue, she’ll also answer questions from fans, which you can submit by commenting on her social posts prior to the show. The fun gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT at Amazon.com/live.

Ellie’s performance is also designed to raise awareness for Global Witness, which works to end environmental and human rights abuses. You can find out more about the organization while watching the stream.

In other Ellie news, she’s released a new video for the song “Love I’m Given,” which juxtaposes footage of her at her local boxing gym with shots of her wearing fabulous designer gowns.

In a statement, she says the song is about “accepting and being at peace with all the mistakes in your life and realizing you get the same love back you give out.”

“The video represents the fight between calm and chaos,” she adds. “The boxing ring is weirdly the place I feel the most pure and in control, and the moments in the gold dress represent getting to a place of ultimate power when you know you are in the most powerful place you can be when you have that kind of revaluation about love and forgiveness.”

As previously reported, Ellie is doing an exclusive pay-per-view event at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum on August 26, where she’ll be accompanied by live musicians — and special guests — for new songs and fan favorites. Tickets are available now.

By Andrea Dresdale

