Ellie Goulding teases new music at intimate, secret concert

Ellie Goulding has confirmed that new music is on the way, after performing a secret, intimate concert in London.

British publication the Daily Mail reports that Ellie performed an ultra-exclusive Secret Socials with Hilton concert Wednesday night, where she sang her greatest hits, including “Love Me Like You Do” and “Lights.” Just 80 people, including Ellie’s husband, Caspar Jopling, were invited to watch her perform.

Upon wrapping her set, Ellie told the crowd, “I’ve missed being on stage performing to my amazing fans. It was great to do it in such an intimate setting.”

“I loved seeing how surprised everyone was and having one of my closest friends, [TV presenter] Fearne [Cotton], to cheer me on in the crowd definitely made the night one to remember,” the 35-year-old singer added.

But she saved the biggest reveal for last — telling everyone, “Next time I’ll perform with a bunch of whole-new songs!”

Ellie didn’t go into detail about what this could mean — whether it be a new album or single — but fans are certainly excited that they won’t have to wait too much longer.

The Grammy nominee’s last single was “Love I’m Given,” which she released in August 2020. Ellie’s last album, ﻿Brightest Blue﻿, also came out in 2020.

