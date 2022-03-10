Ellie Goulding will read a bedtime story to British kids

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

ï»¿Ellie GouldingÂ ï»¿welcomed her baby boy,Â ï»¿Arthurï»¿, last year, so she’s had plenty of practice when it comes to reading bedtime stories.Â Now, she’s flexing her skills on the BBC’s children’s programming channel, CBeebies, by reading a bedtime story to its youngest listeners on the showÂ CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The officialÂ CBeebies TwitterÂ shared the good news on Thursday, tweeting, “Catch Ellie Goulding onÂ #cbeebiesbedtimestoriesÂ at 6:50pm next Tuesday!”Â The “Love Me Like You Do” singer will be reading the book,Â What If, Pig?Â by authorÂ Linzie Hunter.

HunterÂ said on her Twitter she isÂ “thrilled”Â thatÂ Ellie isÂ reading her book next week.Â She explained theÂ effort will benefitÂ Red Nose Day, the annual fundraising event from the charity Comic Relief.Â All next week on CBeebies, celebrities will readÂ “fantastically funny” children’s books.Â Among those joining Ellie will be U.K. chat showÂ The Last LegÂ co-hosts and comicsÂ Alex BrookerÂ andÂ Josh Widdicombe, as well as a few others.

Ellie now joins a growing list of artists to have entertained children onÂ CBeebies Bedtime Stories, includingÂ Ed Sheeran,Â Dolly PartonÂ and others.

