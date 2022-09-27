Elton John releases “Hold Me Closer” music video

Interscope

Elton John has released the hotly anticipated music video for his and Britney Spears‘ “Hold Me Closer.”

Neither Sir Elton nor Britney appear in the colorful music video, but it does borrow some elements attributed to the legendary singers — mainly their ability to make others want to dance.

The song features a variety of dancers of all ages and ethnicities as they perform across Mexico City. The performers wear different colors, which seemingly represent the mood of their unique dances.

While some routines are jubilant, others reflect elements of pain and passion. The music video closes with some dancers ending on a protective embrace while others hold their partner either on their shoulders, back or in their arms.

Ukrainian music director Tanu Muino helmed the work and she said of the moving piece, “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud.”

Muino revealed her career was inspired by watching Britney’s past music videos and added, “This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney.”

Elton lauded the music video on Twitter, calling it “stunning.” He added in his glowing review, “The award-winning director Tanu Muino beautifully captur[ed] an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times.”

