Elton John teases Ed Sheeran about Ed almost killing him with a Christmas bell: “Better luck next time”

Zakary Walters

So, how close did Ed Sheeran come to accidentally killing Elton John when filming their “Merry Christmas” music video? According to the behind-the-scenes footage…pretty darn close.

Sir Elton took to Instagram on Monday to share the harrowing moment when Ed kicks at a bunch of presents and sends a Christmas bell sailing through the air. Thankfully, Elton is looking down at the time because he’s too busy playing the piano — so the shiny gold bell narrowly misses his head.

The moment is even slowed down to show just how close it came, with the bell whizzing past the singer’s left ear and temple.

As Elton looks up after that heavy prop clattered across his grand piano, Ed steps into frame while sheepishly rubbing the back of his neck.

“Better luck next time, @teddysphotos,” he captioned the video and threw in the crying laughing emoji.

Ed previously revealed that he nearly took out the Grammy winner when speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the “Merry Christmas” music video﻿. “I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it…the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head,” the “Shivers” singer admitted, saying that it almost “killed him.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.