Elton John thanks ‘Billboard’ readers for choosing “Hold Me Closer” as their favorite song of the year

In 2022, Elton John scored his 35th top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hold Me Closer,” his Britney Spears duet. Now he’s taken to social media to thank Billboard readers for voting it their favorite song of the year. In the poll, the song captured 45% of the vote.

Posting a photo of himself and Britney taken in 2013 at his Academy Award Viewing Party, Elton writes on Instagram, “An enormous thank you to @billboard, its readers and all the fans of ‘Hold Me Closer’ who voted it their favorite song of 2022!!”

He continues, “And thank you @britneyspears for your talent and collaboration in making this happen and the incredible [producer Andrew Watt] who shares this success! What an incredible way to kick off the year.”

You can buy the physical CD single of “Hold Me Closer” at Elton’s website, as well as CD singles of two remixes of the song, each of which has different artwork designed by a fan.

