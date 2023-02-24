Em Beihold releases new single, “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad,” inspired by “Numb Little Bug” success

Moon Projects/Republic Records

“Numb Little Bug” singer Em Beihold is back with a new single, which was, coincidentally, inspired by the huge success of “Numb Little Bug.”

The song’s called “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad” and it, Em sings, “First they take you up the track/ Build you up then take it back/ Everybody else/ will laugh/ but Roller coasters make me sad/ Upside down, the cameras flash/ Messin’ up my brain real bad/ All I know is this can’t last/ Roller coasters make me sad.”

She says it describes how she felt after “Numb Little Bug” seemingly blew up overnight. “On the day it dropped, the response was insane. I should’ve been happy. Instead, I felt this pressure to keep the momentum going,” she explains.

That’s why later in the song she literally sings, “I should be having fun” over and over again.

She adds, “I knew that everything that goes up must come down. I was bracing for the fall, because it was so unbelievably good. I couldn’t just enjoy the ride. At the same time, I do hate roller coasters.”

In other Em Beihold news, she’s going to open for Lewis Capaldi on his North American tour this year, starting March 30 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. She’ll also play New York’s Radio City Music Hall with Lewis on April 6, as well as other major venues around the country.

Finally, have you heard the duet version of Stephen Sanchez‘s “Until I Found You” that Em recorded with him last year? It was most recently featured in the final episodes of the Netflix hit series Ginny + Georgia.

