Emily Ratajkowski says she “feels bad” for Olivia Wilde, says interest in Harry Styles kiss “bizarre”

Ever since that video of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing in Tokyo went viral, there have been reports that Harry’s ex Olivia Wilde feels “betrayed” by her friend Emily and that the two are feuding. But in a new interview, Emily denies it.

Commenting on the way the media seems to enjoy reporting on female conflict, Emily tells Vogue Spain, “I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.” She denies the two are feuding, saying, “It’s just an unfortunate issue.”

As for that kiss, Emily says, “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange.”

“Most of my life is focused on my son and my work,” she adds. “But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines.”

Emily divorced her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester, in 2022. Prior to her Harry kiss, she was linked to everyone from Brad Pitt to Pete Davidson to Eric André.

Neither Harry nor Emily have ever directly commented on their relationship.

