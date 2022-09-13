Emmys 2022: Lizzo is officially halfway to EGOT status

Chris Haston/NBC

Lizzo ﻿is two awards away from being the newest EGOT member. The singer took home the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Monday night.

Lizzo choked back tears as she joyfully called upon her “Big Grrrls” to join her on the stage. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion for these people who are on the stage with me — the stories they shared, they are not unique,” Lizzo expressed. “They just don’t get the platform.”

The “About Damn Time” singer continued, “Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me… If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person. But, b****, it’s going to have to be you!”

Lizzo noted that her show has not only changed her life, but the lives of her Big Grrrls “forever” by turning them all into “Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour!”

The singer also took a moment to shout out her late father, Michael Jefferson, who died in 2009 when she was 21 years old. Lizzo pointed to the sky as she shouted, “Daddy, I love you!”

Lizzo ended her speech by leading her dancers into a spunky cheer before hugging everyone on stage.

All the “Juice” singer has to do now is win an Oscar and a Tony Award to earn EGOT status — she already has a Grammy. Actually, she has three!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.